Campbell’s has unveiled its two new condensed gluten-free cooking soups. The Cream of Chicken soup is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and farm-fresh cream, while the Cream of Mushroom soup is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm-fresh cream and no preservatives. The gluten-free soups are rolling onto shelves nationwide throughout the summer and have a suggested retail price of $1.99.

