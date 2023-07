Dot’s has introduced its new Homestyle Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar. Braided and dusted with Dot’s Cinnamon Sugar seasoning blend, each pretzel twist envelopes the taste buds in a delightful swirl of sweet and toasty flavors. Originally a limited-edition release, this snack can now be enjoyed all year round in five-ounce and 16-ounce bags.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com