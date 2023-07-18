FDA Provides Update on Reagan-Udall Tobacco Panel

The administration summarized its progress and next steps following the evaluation from the expert panel regarding the FDA's tobacco program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided an update to its previous response regarding the Reagan-Udall Foundation expert panel that was conducted earlier this year, according to the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO). The panel evaluated the operational aspects of the FDA’s tobacco regulatory program and issued a report titled “Operational Evaluation of Certain Components of FDA’s Tobacco Program.”

The FDA issued its response to the expert panel report in March of this year.

Now, the FDA has issued a response summarizing its progress and next steps in following through on the Reagan-Udall Foundation report. Some of the key areas of progress as announced by FDA Director Dr. Brian King are as follows: