Kitchen Equipment Shipping Program

Alto-Shaam has launched the reintroduction of its Quick Ship program, with an expanded range of its most popular cooking, holding and serving equipment — readily available to order. Alto-Shaam’s Quick Ship program guarantees fast and convenient delivery on its most popular cooking, holding and serving models, including its latest innovation in the combination oven category, Prodigi Pro combi ovens. Models are available within Alto-Shaam’s core product categories, including Vector H Series multi-cook ovens, Cook & Hold ovens, Halo Heat holding equipment solutions, and a range of accessories.

Alto-Shaam

www.alto-shaam.com/en