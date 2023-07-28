Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Chips

Doritos has introduced its new limited-edition flavor Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno, through its SOLID BLACK program. Created in partnership with Chef and Changemaker Chris Williams of the restaurant Lucille’s, the new flavor features a jalapeno kick and tangy pineapple flavor inspired by Chef Chris’s community in Houston. Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno is available for a limited time now through October at stores nationwide for $5.99 for an XXL 9.0-ounce bag and $2.49 for an XXVL 2.625-ounce bag.

