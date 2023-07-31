RAGÚ has launched its new line of RAGU Kettle Cooked sauces. Made with premium ingredients like crushed tomato, basil, oregano and fresh garlic, new RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces start with slow-simmering in large kettles. Featuring three flavors, including Marinara, Roasted Garlic, and Tomato Basil, RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces can be used to create a versatile range of dishes, including pasta, soups, dips and much more. RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauce is available now in a 24-ounce jar at select retailers across the U.S.

