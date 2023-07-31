Mediterranean-Inspired Trail Mix

Second Nature Snack has unveiled its Global Fusions Trail Mixes with the launch of Mediterranean Herb as one of the flavors. The Mediterranean Herb features unique flavors inspired by the rocky shores of the Mediterranean, including Italian-herb-seasoned nuts, tomato flakes and white cheddar cheese. The nutrient-packed product also has five grams of protein per serving, less sugar than traditional trail mixes and is gluten-free certified with no artificial colors or preservatives. Mediterranean Herb trail mix can be found now at select retailers in 10-ounce packages for an MSRP of $7.49.

