Frontline International has redesigned its used oil tanks to keep foodservice kitchens in better shape. With its new square shape, Frontline used oil tanks can easily tuck into corners, out of the way, taking up less room. Best of all, they store more oil in less space. That means more critical space for other kitchen operations, greater ease of kitchen design and more rebates on used cooking oil (UCO).

Frontline International

www.frontlineii.com