Wawa to Open First Florida Drive-Through Restaurant

The new stand-alone, drive-through restaurant concept was started by Wawa in 2020.

Wawa has announced plans to build a fuel-free drive-through restaurant in Largo, Fla., reported WFLA. This will be Florida’s first Wawa drive-through location.

The company has noted that the city is still reviewing a full-scale site plan for the store.

The new store concept is a part of Wawa’s continually increasing foodservice options, adding on to a new pizza program that was recently rolled out nationwide. The new shop will feature Wawa’s full fresh food menu, including sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps and pre-packaged snacks. Curbside pickup is available for customers who want to skip the drive-through.

The new location will take up 2,036 square feet and will replace a now-vacant drive-through site, reported I Love the Burg.

The project was officially verified in late July, and construction on the site is expected to begin soon.

Wawa’s first drive-through location opened in 2020 in Falls Township, Penn.

The chain currently operates about 1,000 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida and Washington D.C.