ONE Brands has introduced its new One Bars S’mores. This s’mores protein bar packs all the flavor of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers into a 2.1-ounce bar, along with 20 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar. It’s all the sweet, tasty memories of camping that are ready to go for breakfast, at the gym, in the office or even just curled up on the couch after dark.

