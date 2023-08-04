Tobacco Reporting Program

Sound Payments has partnered with mKonnekt to deliver a tobacco rebate program to the Sound Point-of-Sale platform. Sound Payments is leveraging mKonnekt’s technology by using tobacco manufacturers’ loyalty and coupon programs that are offered to retailers, most often used in c-stores. This allows merchants to create reports of the daily tobacco sales combined with coupons and loyalty discounts applied to them. Once submitted, mKonnekt transmits it to the tobacco manufacturer, and they pay the merchant the funds redeemed by their customers on those discounts.

Sound Payments

www.soundpayments.com

mKonnekt

www.blog.mkonnekt.com