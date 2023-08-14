ACE Conference Announces Keynote Speaker

The American Coalition for Ethanol announced that Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with OPIS, will be the keynote speaker at the ACE Conference.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), for its 36th annual ACE conference, announced that Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), will be the keynote speaker at the event. Kloza’s keynote will provide an outlook for ethanol in a rapidly evolving energy market that poses opportunities and challenges for ethanol and all other fuels.

The conference will take place Aug. 23-25 at the Marriott Minneapolis City Center.

“On top of being one of the most unbiased, well-researched and accurate forecasters in the energy marketplace, Kloza is the most entertaining analyst in the business,” said Ron Lamberty, ACE chief marketing officer. “If you’re looking for charts and a dry speech about market fundamentals, Tom’s not your guy. But if you want complex market factors simplified, along with a few laughs and an impressive head of hair, don’t miss this speaker.”

“I look forward to exploring the current landscape of the liquid fuel market, and what to expect in the months ahead at The ACE conference,” Kloza said. “I’ll take attendees through the incredibly flawed world of supply and demand statistics, why the next 18 months may see a whipsaw action for benchmark petroleum futures, where refining will thrive and where plants may idle, what to expect for motor fuel pricing and supply in the year ahead and the vulnerability of U.S. gasoline markets, as we enter the early beginnings of hurricane season.”

Kloza has covered downstream oil markets for over 40 years. During this time, he’s analyzed crude oil, refined products and gas liquids. He has also written commentary for Marketwatch and is a regular guest commentator for Bloomberg Financial Markets and NPR Marketplace.

Kloza’s keynote will take place during the Aug. 24 morning general session. More event and agenda details are available at ethanol.org/events/conference.