Sweet and Spicy Pizza Rolls

Totino’s has teamed up with gaming collective FaZe Clan to introduce Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls. Totino’s new Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls snacks are filled with chicken in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, all wrapped in the famous golden crust fans know and love. The latest innovation from Totino’s creates the ultimate hassle-free snacking combo for snack lovers and gamers to enjoy. Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls is rolling out to stores now for a suggested MSRP of $5.99 for a 50-count bag.

