Sheetz Opens New Ohio Site

Located in Heath, Ohio, this is the second Sheetz location in Licking County.

Sheetz hosted a grand opening for its new Heath, Ohio, c-store location, reported Newark Advocate. In attendance at the grand opening were some 200 customers who crowded the property at Hebron Road and Oberlin Drive.

This is the chain’s second location in Licking County, Ohio. Sheetz hosted a soft opening at the location last week, but the store officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 15.

At the ceremony, Sheetz presented two $2,500 checks for donations to Special Olympics Ohio and the Food Pantry Network of Licking County.

The new store will function as a restaurant and retail space, while having the same fuel offerings that Sheetz customers have come to expect.

The 4,900-square-foot site is the chain’s 25th in central Ohio since its expansion into the area roughly two years ago.

The company also has plans to add another store in Etna Township later this summer.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Sheetz now operates 691 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and several mid-Atlantic states.