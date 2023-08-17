Weigel’s Opens Largest Store to Date

Weigel’s has announced the opening of its latest and largest store yet in Piney Flats, Tenn. The new site is the chain’s 75th total store.

Boasting an impressive 6,400 square feet, this state-of-the-art establishment is set to provide an extensive range of products, amenities and services designed to cater to the diverse needs of Piney Flats residents.

Highlights of the new store:

Unrivaled selection: The Piney Flats store will offer an extensive selection of convenience products, from freshly prepared meals and snacks to a wide array of beverages, Weigel’s award winning dairy products and household essentials. The expansive floor plan allows for easy navigation and a comprehensive shopping experience.

Cutting-edge facilities: Weigel’s has invested in the latest technology and store design to ensure an efficient and enjoyable shopping experience. Customers can expect state-of-the-art fuel pumps, modern checkout counters and a thoughtfully designed layout.

an efficient and enjoyable shopping experience. Customers can expect state-of-the-art fuel pumps, modern checkout counters and a thoughtfully designed layout. Variety of coffee experiences: Coffee enthusiasts will be delighted by the diverse coffee offerings available at the Piney Flats store. Weigel’s understands the importance of a perfect cup of coffee and will feature a range of options, including: Franke machines, bean to cup machines, nitro coffee and organic drip coffee.

Enhanced Services: Beyond its exceptional product offerings, the Piney Flats store will also provide a variety of services including Weigel’s Kitchen serving their famous pizza and hand breaded, never frozen Dippin’ Chicken.

“We are delighted to bring our largest store to Piney Flats and offer an enhanced shopping experience to our valued customers,” said Doug Yawberry, president at Weigel’s. “Opening our newest store here represents our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and services while becoming an integral part of the local community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

Weigel’s operates 75 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. The bright spacious stores represent state-of-art convenience retailing, premium customer service and locally sourced products.