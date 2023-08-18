Stewart’s Shops Serves Free Ice Cream at Horse Race

Stewart's Shops partnered with New York Racing Association for the event.

This year, the chain was back at Saratoga Racetrack serving free scoops of ice cream and sponsoring the fourth race of the day.

Within two hours, Stewart’s Shops dished out over 1,000 servings of ice cream to track goers. Customer favorites like Mint Cookie Crumble, Win Place Dough (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough), Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream were served from 1-3 p.m.

At the race, horse #4, Watasha, emerged victorious. Stewart’s Shop representatives awarded jockey Jose Ortiz in the winner’s circle with a plaque.

“Stewart’s Shops is proud to partner with NYRA at the Saratoga Racecourse to offer racegoers and Stewart’s fans our delicious, award-winning ice cream,” said Stewart’s Shops senior vice president, Chad Kiesow. “This is such a fun day that we’re honored to be a part of.”

With only a few weeks left in Saratoga’s track season, customers can stop into a Stewart’s Shops and get a NYRA Bets card. The card never expires and allows members to fund their NYRA Bets account. Members can bet on hundreds of races nationwide, not just at Saratoga.