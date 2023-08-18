Versatile Food Prep Cart

AyrKing has unveiled its latest product, the WC2328LT Food Prep Landing Cart. The WC2328LT Food Prep Landing Cart stands out in its ability to seamlessly integrate into dynamic foodservice environments. Engineered with a thoughtful eye on functionality, this cart helps facilitate the efficient handling of hot fried foods and streamline food preparation tasks. This cart effortlessly transforms to meet the diverse needs of modern foodservice operations. Its wide shelf lips are designed to accommodate racks, ice baths, donut trays and hospitality pans. The sloped top ensures spill-free food landings, contributing to operational cleanliness and efficiency.

