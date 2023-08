Frontline International has reimagined its EZ Oil Fresh Oil Dispensing System to hold even more fresh cooking oil. The new 90-gallon reservoir, now standard on all EZ Oil systems, holds more than 19 jibs of fresh cooking oil, allowing most operators to refill just once monthly. The expanded capacity makes EZ Oil a truly “bulk” oil solution — while still using fresher, better-quality packaged cooking oil instead of a tank.

Frontline International

www.frontlineii.com