New Sheetz Facility to Create Over 700 Jobs

Sheetz has decided to construct a new $145 million facility in Findlay, Ohio, that would create over 700 jobs during the course of five years. The facility is meant to house additional food preparation and distribution functions as Sheetz expands its footprint into new markets. The company has been working closely with Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development, the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio on this project.

“Sheetz is thankful for the cooperation and support of all the local, county and state leaders who have helped make this project possible,” said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. “We’re excited to bring new opportunities to the area as we continue to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into Michigan in 2025. Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz.”

“We are happy to have played a role in attracting this project and look forward to seeing the positive impact that Sheetz will have,” said Dan Sheaffer, executive director of Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development. “The facility will bring more well-paying, quality jobs to the area by a family-owned company that is truly committed to community success.”

Local government also played an important part in attracting the company as demonstrated by Findlay City Council’s commitment to infrastructure related to the project. “The unanimous decision to support this project by City Council sends a strong signal that Findlay is proud of our business community and is willing to make investments to continue to set our community up as a premier place to do business,” said Mayor Christina Muryn. “We are thrilled to welcome Sheetz to our community.”

“Ohio is a great place for a family-owned and operated business like Sheetz to grow and succeed,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Sheetz stores have been extremely well received in the Ohio communities where they’ve expanded, and this new, advanced facility will improve efficiencies for the company both here at home and throughout the Midwest while creating good-paying jobs in the Findlay area.”

In 1952, Sheetz Inc. was founded in Altoona, Pa., where headquarters are still located. The company remains family owned and operates over 685 convenience restaurant stores in six states including Ohio. The company employs more than 25,000 people.