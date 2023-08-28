Rutter’s Hires New Senior Director of Advertising & Food Service

In the role, Philip Santini will oversee Rutter’s foodservice program, as well as its advertising department.

Rutter’s added Philip Santini to its team as the new senior director of advertising & food service. In his new position, Santini will oversee Rutter’s foodservice program, as well as its advertising department. With an impressive background in the culinary and marketing fields, Santini brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role.

Originally from New Jersey, Santini made his way to Lancaster, Pa., where he is excited to join the Rutter’s team. Prior to joining Rutter’s, Santini played a pivotal role in launching the quick-service restaurant (QSR) program at the Tin Building in New York City, with world-renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the Howard Hughes Corp. Additionally, he served as the general manager for Eataly, overseeing operations across nine locations and contributing to the development of QSR concepts.

“We’re thrilled to have Philip Santini join the Rutter’s team,” said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter’s. “His extensive experience in growing multiple food service operations, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, make him a valuable addition to our organization. I’m confident that Philip will bring fresh ideas and innovative strategies to our food service and advertising teams.”

In addition, Santini holds an associate’s degree in culinary arts and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Johnson & Wales University, along with an MBA in global business-organizational leadership.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the United States.