Rutter’s Reveals New Food Packaging

Rutter’s has announced the launch of its revamped food packaging, which showcases a vibrant new look that emphasizes its Made For You menu options.

The decision to introduce new packaging came from Rutter’s continued commitment to providing high quality food offerings, so customers can enjoy their meal in-store or on the go. The revamped packaging features a modern and eye-catching design, with Rutter’s bright colors and a message from the brand.

“The introduction of our new packaging truly reflects what our food offering is all about … it’s Made For You,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager. “Our goal is always to provide customers with an exceptional dining experience, and our new and improved packaging is a key part of that. It not only enhances the presentation of our food, but also highlights the wide variety of options available.”

Rutter’s continues to look at ways to further enhance its food offering. One big addition to its food program this year is a dedicated LTO food menu, with the limited time items based on customer feedback and ideas. The company hopes its new packaging and evolving food options continue to satisfy customers at its locations.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.