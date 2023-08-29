Welbilt Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales

Jo Heitzman will retire from the company and Jim Courtright will take over in the role.

Welbilt has announced that Jo Heitzman will be retiring and Jim Courtright will take over as senior vice president of sales for Welbilt.

Effective Sept. 1, Courtright will assume responsibility for global strategic accounts upon Heitzman’s retirement. Courtright will be working with Heitzman to ensure a smooth transition.

Heitzman has served in her current role since April 2020, and prior to that, served for 19 years as vice president of global strategic accounts McDonald’s, where she oversaw Welbilt’s portfolio of brands and after-sales support in 120 countries.

With a long-standing history in foodservice, Heitzman started her career at Amana Refrigeration and Commercial Microwave Division, now ACP Inc., an Ali Group company, where she led the growth of chain account customers.

Later joining Frymaster, a Welbilt brand, as director of global accounts, she championed worldwide business relationships resulting in the growth of fryers and holding solutions.

“Jo has contributed 39 years of experience to the foodservice industry, and her achievements will not be forgotten,” said Kevin Clark, CEO of Welbilt. “I want to thank Jo for all she’s done for the development and progress of Welbilt. I would also like to congratulate Jim in his new role. This past year, Jim has demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving market changes and strengthening our business relationships.”

Prior to being named senior vice president of sales, Courtright served in a variety of leadership roles at Welbilt, Scotsman Ice and Enodis. Courtright joined Scotsman in 1994 and was named director of sales in 2000. For an interim period, he served as commercial area vice president of Enodis, where he managed the western half of the U.S. with channel partners and chain accounts.

From 2009 to 2022, he served as the vice president of global accounts at Scotsman, where he was instrumental in overseeing growth overseas. Most recently he held the position of vice president of sales at Welbilt, where he oversaw North and South America sales. With his varied experience in chain account sales and leadership, he possesses an advantage that will contribute to the ongoing sales growth of Welbilt.

