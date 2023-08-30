Buc-ee’s Plans to Open New Wisconsin Site

After receiving a conditional use permit in March, Buc-ee's plans to open a location in DeForest, Wis.

Buc-ee’s has announced plans to expand its footprint in Wisconsin, with a new location in the works in DeForest, which is near Madison, Wis., reported The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The company’s proposal will likely be reviewed by the village Planning and Zoning Commission this fall. Buc-ee’s received a conditional use permit in March.

The new site is expected to boast 74,000 square feet and cost roughly $20 million to build, with construction expected to begin in May.

Buc-ee’s is currently working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make “appropriate improvements” to the DeForest interchange for the project.

The company is also working alongside the state Department of National Resources regarding wetlands at the proposed development site.

Founded in Texas, Buc-ee’s currently operates more than 50 locations throughout the country. Operating states include: Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and soon Ohio.