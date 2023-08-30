Circle K Announces 30 Cent Fuel Discount

On Aug. 31 — which is being celebrated as Circle K Day — the chain will offer the discounted fuel for a limited time.

Circle K has announced a new addition to its promotions for Circle K Day — on Aug. 31, the chain is offering a 30 cent discount on fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. Customers can also save 50% on food and beverages that day.

“As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn’t be complete without saving at the pump as well,” said Alex Miller, chief operating officer for Circle K. “Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings.”

To kick off the celebrations, Circle K will offer a 50% discount on a variety of freshly made and convenient favorites, from hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to handheld favorites like pizza and hotdogs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

During the event, participating Circle K locations will hand out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. These cards are valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, and can be used daily.

Circle K Day deals will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the U.S. Out of an abundance of caution, stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be unable to participate in Circle K Day due to Hurricane Idalia. The company will reschedule the event in those states for another date.

Circle K’s parent company Couche-Tard operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel.