Shell Veteran Employee to Step Down

Shell has announced a change to its executive committee as Ronan Cassidy, chief human resources and corporate officer, will step down from the role on Dec. 31, 2023.

Rachel Solway, currently executive vice president, human resources organization development & learning, will succeed Ronan with effect from Jan. 1 and will be based in London.

“I’d like to thank Ronan for his 35 years of distinguished service to Shell,” said Shell CEO Wael Sawan. “In his eight years on the executive committee, Ronan has helped steer us through transformational change and several exceptional events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, with wisdom, integrity and foresight. He has championed employee engagement, ethical leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion, and will leave having helped change Shell for the better. Rachel will bring a deep commitment to performance culture, and great energy and care for people, to this role. As we deliver more value with less emissions in the coming years, through a focus on performance, discipline and simplification, Rachel will help us collectively realize Shell’s full potential.”