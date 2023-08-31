PFSbrands Names New Chief Operating Officer

PFSbrands appointed Steve Black for the role, who has 45 years of experience in the retail grocery industry.

PFSbrands, in its 25th year of business, has appointed Steve Black as its first chief operating officer. Black will also join the PFSbrands senior leadership team. This monumental move comes as the company is setting the stage for another 25 years of pragmatic growth.

Despite recent challenges in the marketplace including COVID, inflation and supply chain disruptions, PFSbrands has not only persevered but also emerged stronger. The introduction of the chief operating officer role demonstrates the company’s commitment to strategic growth and shareholder returns for this unique 100% employee-owned company.

“We’ve been in a calculated multi-year search for the right individual to serve in a COO role,” said Shawn Burcham, founder and CEO of PFSbrands. “Our unique business model demands someone with not only the right skills but also the right cultural mindset. We are committed to the success of our wholesalers and retailers so we feel extremely blessed to hire someone who has spent their entire career enhancing retailer profitability. We believe Steve is the embodiment of the leader we’ve been looking for.”

Black comes to PFSbrands with a remarkable 45-year history in the retail grocery industry. With a career that includes roles from store-level management to C-level executive positions, Black’s experience encompasses brands like Rouses Markets, Lucky’s Farmers Markets and Sprouts Farmers Markets. His most recent tenure was as the president and chief operating officer for Rouses Markets, a growing supermarket chain based in the south.

Beyond his impressive professional journey, Black is an author, having recently released “The 5 Rules,” a guide that showcases his profound emphasis on people, culture and business success.

Black will be taking on responsibilities for several key areas at PFSbrands including: Customer Success, Retail Growth, Retail Operations, Marketing, Technology and more. He will also be a featured speaker and coach for GRITT Business Coaching, a division of PFSbrands.

“The culture at PFSbrands is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Black. “After several interactions with the leadership team and after seeing the open book leadership style, the ownership thinking mentality and the core values in action, I knew PFSbrands was a great fit. The secret to success is people, and as COO, my aim is to nurture the incredible talent at PFSbrands. ”

Headquartered in Holts Summit, Mo., PFSbrands is the parent company of foodservice brands, including Champs Chicken, Hangar 54 Pizza and BluTaco.