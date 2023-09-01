RATIONAL USA Announces Changes to Key Accounts Team

The company has bolstered its Key Accounts team by strategically placing four employees in critical roles.

RATIONAL USA has announced changes to its Key Accounts team. The changes include:

Jonathan Hunt has joined the team as vice president of Key Accounts. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Hunt was with ALI Refrigeration as the director of sales. His position will oversee the Key Accounts team for RATIONAL USA.

Brian Hageman has been promoted to senior director, Key Accounts. He joined RATIONAL in January 2016. In his new role, Hageman will be continuing to grow the national accounts business, but also focusing on supporting regional account growth and development.

Robin Mooney has joined the team as director, Key Accounts. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Mooney was with the Middleby Coffee Solutions Group as the executive vice president of sales and customer service. She will be focused on retail, including grocery and c-store customers.

Cindy Selby, effective Oct. 1, will be promoted to director, Key Accounts. She joined RATIONAL in January 2019 as a regional sales manager. In her new role, she will be focused on healthcare, senior living and event space customers.

The RATIONAL Group is a leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide.