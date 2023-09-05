Mega Consumers Co-Op to Shutter 13 Sites

As its parent companies file for bankruptcy, the chain plans to close nearly half of its stores.

C-store chain Mega Consumers Cooperative has announced that it will be closing 13 of its 31 sites as its parent companies, Cenergy LLC and Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire, Wisc., file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reported WEAU 13 News.

The company has filed for restructuring in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The Co-Op announced in a news release that it is seeking authority to continue operations, including paying all employees.

The court filings indicate that the chain will scale back to 18 locations, but will not lay off any employees.

Employing more than 200 people in Wisconsin and operating for over 90 years, the company has noted that this move is an important step toward preserving its future success.