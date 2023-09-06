Versatile Car Wash Machine

ISTOBAL has unveiled the new M’WASH PRO, its latest high-end rollover. The new design optimizes wash control and quality with its various configurations, extra options, and more efficient and connected technology. Its sleek image can be customized in a wide range of styling details and a multitude of LED options that turn the machine into a show, taking customer experience to the next level. Its advanced technology with state-of-the-art software, modern design and many available options allow for a wide variety of programs that will increase the value of the average ticket in the installation.

ISTOBAL

www.us.istobal.com