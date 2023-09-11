Hispanic Foods Heat Up

Hispanic foods offer widespread appeal and are in demand for their on-trend flavors, portability and variety.

Retailers and experts are finding that Hispanic foods appeal to a wider range of customers for meals and snacks than ever before. Tacos and burritos are familiar fare in most parts of the country, while more adventurous customers are craving new and creative ingredients and flavor combinations.

The demand for Hispanic foods is growing throughout the nation, according to Claire Conaghan, associate director/publications for Datassential research. Younger consumers are especially enamored of this fare, she said, many preferring it to Chinese and Italian cuisine.

Sandwiches are a proven approachable way to introduce international flavors, she noted. The Cuban sandwich, for example, has been popular for years. Cultural “mash-up” or fusion sandwiches such as pork or chicken Milanese subbing chimichurri for the traditional pesto or a “French dip” sandwich featuring a chili-forward birria dipping sauce can also pique consumer interest, she said.

She suggested that retailers should consider adding a vegetable taco filling as a health-conscious choice. Giving any dish from eggs to meat to chips a little kick of Latin American heat can be as simple as adding a drizzle of salsa macha, an easy-to-make topping with dried peppers and nuts, she advised.

One restaurant piles a variety of toppings on tostones, which are fried plantain chips, like loaded french fries, Conaghan said. Baskin-Robbins introduced a mango with chili Mangonada slushy, bringing some heat into the dessert beverage category.

Taco Tuesday

Hispanic foods are “in high demand” and one of the fastest-growing foodservice categories at Rutter’s convenience stores, according to Chad White, foodservice category manager for the chain, which has 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. He noted that a recent Taco Tuesday promotion (buy one, get one free) that began as a limited-time offer (LTO) has been so “wildly popular” that it is set to remain on the menu for the foreseeable future.

In addition to seven varieties of Ultimate Tacos with a choice of taco meat, shrimp, pork or chicken, as well as build-your-own options, Rutter’s offers tornados, quesadillas, empanadas, burritos and a “walking taco.” The walking taco is a portable meal or snack comprised of taco meat and jalapeños topping Cool Ranch Doritos served in the chips’ bag. The company is also planning to roll out a Monterey Jack chicken roller bite.

Most of the items are made to order with tornados and roller bites available for grab and go. In stores that have the equipment, these two items are deep fried. If no fryer is available, they are prepared on the roller grill.

While lunch is the busiest time for Hispanic foods, Rutter’s has worked with an Australian company to expand its morning offerings with a Southwest Travelers breakfast pastry filled with egg, three bean mix and spicy salsa topped with a creamy cheese sauce, White noted.

He suggested that retailers planning to add Hispanic foods to their menus have a choice of preparing the items from scratch themselves or purchasing high-quality finished goods. Rutter’s has chosen to offer a combination of the two to allow for customization or grab-and-go convenience.

The Spice Is Right

Over the past few years, spicy foods, particularly items made with jalapeños, have become increasingly popular, especially among college-age and rural customers at Nittany Oil/MinitMart convenience stores based in State College, Pa., reported Angela Gearhart, the 28-unit Keystone State chain’s foodservice category manager. The stores’ menus include hard- or soft-shell tacos, nachos, nachos grande and taco salad.

A unique item MinitMart features is a taco pizza, a regular pizza crust topped with taco meat, crushed taco shells, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and onions. This fusion item has been a popular selection since it was introduced about a year ago, Gearhart stated. She added that the company is looking into additional Hispanic specialties such as enchiladas.

She advised retailers to try adding Hispanic foods to their menus, whether as LTOs or permanent items.

“Our sales prove that they’re well worth the time and effort it takes to add them to their foodservice mix,” she said.