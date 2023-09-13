EV Charging Program

EZChargeNGO is now offering select retailers its new EV infrastructure program. The turnkey program builds out and installs Level three EV charging stations with no capital expenditure for retailers, including zero energy costs after installation, as EZChargeNGO provides power for the electric fueling sessions. The EZChargeNGO turnkey solution has its own electric meter that determines usage and revenue share and is fully transparent to the retailer. Today, the average cost to charge an EV ranges from $15 to $40. Charging sessions can be in any usage increment, and operators can incentivize via reward programs.

Modern Energy

www.modern.energy