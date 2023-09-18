Stewart’s Shops Installs New EV Fast Chargers

The four new chargers are located at the Stewart's Shop in South Potsdam, N.Y.

Stewart’s Shops — working alongside New York Power Authority (NYPA) — announced the installation of four new EVolve NY fast chargers at its South Potsdam location.

These chargers are now available for electric vehicle (EV) owners to use when traveling through the North Country, spanning from Watertown to Plattsburgh, where there is a scarcity of charging stations. This installation is made up of four high-speed chargers alongside four Tesla superchargers. All four EVolve NY chargers are equipped with cutting-edge power-sharing technology, allowing any compatible EV to rapidly charge at the maximum rate of 350 kW.

The presence of these charging units in St. Lawrence County will facilitate charging for the increasing number of EVs across the state. This further bolsters the state’s efforts for clean energy, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and road pollution while fostering healthier communities.

“More New Yorkers are opting to drive zero-emissions vehicles and that necessitates additional charging infrastructure along well-traveled routes across our great state and in our cities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Opening up this new travel corridor for EV drivers in the North Country will encourage emissions-free travel across the state for tourism, leisure or business, and enable New York to continue to set a trend for reducing climate-altering emissions from the transportation sector.”

In 2021, Hochul signed legislation requiring that every new passenger vehicle, including pickup trucks and SUVs, sold within New York State must be emission-free by the year 2035. This measure is aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the state’s transportation sector and aligns with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s goal of an 85% emissions reduction by 2050.

NYPA operates the largest open-access high-speed charging network in New York State, featuring 144 charging ports distributed across 37 locations along key travel routes and in urban areas. Additionally, in the North Country region, there are EVolve NY hubs, each equipped with four charging units, situated in Watertown and Plattsburgh, along with a single charging port available in Malone.

“The New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY program has launched fast-charging hubs throughout New York State to help fully electrify the transportation sector,” said Power Authority president and CEO Justin Driscoll. “Stewart’s Shops has been a valued site host, allowing expansion of high-speed charging in the Capital and Adirondacks regions. The Potsdam Stewart’s site, along with many others still to come, will make charging an EV quicker, easier and more convenient no matter where you live or travel in New York.”