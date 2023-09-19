One Retailer’s Struggle for Success

Managing a company brings numerous challenges. Retailers that maintain their entrepreneurial spirit in the face of those challenges, instead of following the crowd, can boost the competitiveness of their business.

Alex has been a staple in our community since we moved to our new location in 2006. His convenience store operates much like any other — his gas prices usually follow the swings of the market.

But when it comes to diesel, Alex’s pricing strategy takes an interesting turn. He charges significantly more for diesel fuel, which initially seems a bit puzzling. However, there’s a reason for it. Alex allows the local truckers to charge their fuel purchases at his station, supporting the local economy and creating strong relationships with these valuable customers. This unique business model may lead to higher diesel prices, but it also fosters a strong sense of community and loyalty. Although risky, it’s a strategy that many businesses could learn from.

Indeed, Alex’s convenience stores have grown to include five locations. Interestingly, Alex runs only one of these locations personally, indicating that operating a single store is his preferred way to manage his business. He leases out the other four outlets, a move which allows him to maintain ownership while also diversifying the operating load. Adding to the charm and local feel of his operation, Alex isn’t the only family member involved in the business. His father, mother, and wife all work at the station, making their enterprise the epitome of a family-owned business. This setup not only allows them to keep the business in the family but also fosters a sense of personal connection and dedication that customers really resonate with.

From the outside, Alex’s operation appears well-oiled and prosperous. However, beneath the surface, Alex is grappling with internal discord and divergent views within his family team. Initially, the idea of a family-run enterprise seemed appealing and promising. However, Alex quickly realized that while he was ostensibly at the helm, he was far from being the sole decision-maker.

His family, each with their own set of assumptions and views on how the business should be run, frequently contradicted his decisions. This internal strife not only hampered progress but also threatened the very existence of the business. The conflicting assumptions within his team have ensnared Alex in a precarious position, risking the future of the business he has nurtured and grown over the years.

A few weeks ago, I happened to catch Alex at work. Casually, I asked him how things were going, and he confessed that he was struggling to hire and retain employees. His confession didn’t surprise me. After all, who could endure the intense scrutiny of not just Alex, but his entire family during the hiring process? And even if someone were to pass this rigorous familial test, how could they possibly navigate the complexities of taking orders from four family members who themselves have a shaky history of cooperation? These issues present significant challenges to potential employees, preventing Alex’s business from attracting and retaining the passionate and dedicated staff it needs to thrive.

The truth is, in his subtle way, Alex was conveying his earnest desire to escape this perplexing situation without the loss of his family or his business. From my perspective, Alex is left with two choices. One option is for the family to sell the business to an external party. With this course of action, Alex would then have full control over how he utilizes his portion of the profits. The alternative is a more daring approach, where Alex proposes to buy out the rest of the family. While this move would allow him to regain control of the business, it could potentially strain family relationships. The challenge here lies in delicately balancing business needs with familial harmony, a tightrope that Alex must now walk.

Businesses, regardless of size, are incapable of running themselves. Even if you are a successful entrepreneur with no employees, like a self-employed freelancer, there are still numerous tasks that need attention. Someone has to keep your books in order, cataloging your income and expenses to provide a clear financial picture. Inventory management is another critical task: accurately ordering, receiving, and tracking materials or product stock ensures you always have enough on hand to meet customer demand and can avoid expensive last-minute purchases or missed sales. Additionally, bill payment is an essential responsibility that can’t be ignored, covering not only your suppliers’ invoices but also overhead costs like utilities, rent and insurance.

These are just the basics — without even touching on marketing, customer service or strategic planning — and they highlight why running a business, even a one-person operation, is a complex endeavor that demands a wide range of skills and a significant investment of time and effort.

Over the last 45 years, I have had the privilege of working with hundreds of wholesalers and retailers. Regrettably, at least eight out of 10 of them encounter serious difficulties in managing their companies.

Initially, these entrepreneurs enter the market brimming with unique ideas and boundless enthusiasm. Yet, before long, they abandon their novel approaches, succumbing to the herd mentality. They take their place in the extensive line of followers, blindly trailing the leader and deriving a false sense of security from the crowd. Their fear of criticism and failure if they venture out of the pack’s perceived safety inevitably leads them down a path of homogeneity, akin to sheep following the herd over a cliff. This mindset not only stifles individuality and innovation but also hinders the growth potential and competitiveness of their businesses. In essence, they fall into a comfort zone, abdicating their entrepreneurial spirit to blend in with the crowd.

Unchartered Territory

In the eyes of these entrepreneurs, their situation is viewed differently. It reminds me of an experience in Colorado, where I lived during the 70s. Any long-term resident of that area will likely recall the notorious snowstorms that would ensnare Interstate 25, stretching from Laramie to Denver. When caught in such a blizzard, our best hope of getting home that night was to tuck in behind an 18-wheeler, staying close enough to keep its taillights in view. You needed nerves of steel to maintain your position, as the swirling snow and limited visibility made the journey treacherous. Yet, every time I adopted this strategy, I arrived at my destination unscathed.

In the business world, we often find ourselves in a parallel situation. Much like the blizzard scenario, we have the option to follow the safe course, tucking in close behind the industry leaders and letting them pave the way. While this strategy might promise a certain level of security, it seldom opens doors to groundbreaking achievements or significant success. In contrast, taking well-thought-out, calculated risks can catapult us into the uncharted territory of innovation. Sure, the possibility of failure is slightly higher, but the potential rewards far outweigh the risks — provided we diligently plan and research our alternatives.

This philosophy is a lesson that my friend Alex needs to internalize. His business conundrum demands that he step out of his comfort zone, believe in his ability to navigate the blizzard in his own way, and find his unique path to success. No doubt, the journey will be fraught with uncertainties and risks, but it’s a path he must courageously forge on his own. As both a friend and a mentor, I can guide him on this endeavor, but the ultimate leap of faith lies in his hands.

As Thomas Edison once said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Through embracing risk, Alex has the opportunity to discover the way that will work for him, leading his business to successes beyond his wildest imagination.

Bill Scott speaker, entrepreneur and the president of StoreReport LLC for 45 years can be reached at [email protected] with the subject line StoreReport.ai. StoreReport LLC and StoreReport.ai are dedicated to ensuring that convenience stores get the full benefits of AI.