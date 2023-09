Franke Coffee Systems has introduced its new A800 Fresh Brew. This bean-to-cup solution is capable of crafting delicious hot and iced coffees on demand. Each cup is ground fresh from a choice of three unique bean types — so retailers can delight their customers with their favorite coffee. The A800 Fresh Brew is ideal for convenience stores, self-serve applications and anywhere that great coffee is served.

Franke Coffee Systems

www.franke.com