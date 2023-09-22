Circle K to Offer Free Coffee

Circle K has announced that it will be offering customers a free cup of coffee at U.S. locations from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 in celebration of National and International Coffee Day. The offer can be redeemed via the Circle K app.

“We are passionate about the quality coffee we offer at Circle K and know our loyal customers like celebrating specialty days like National and International Coffee Day,” said Jeff Lohnes, head of global beverage products at Circle K. “Coffee plays an essential role in people’s daily lives, so we’re making it easier for customers to get a great cup for free.”

Circle K’s coffee offerings include state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve coffee machines in its more than 7,000 U.S. stores. Sustainably sourced, Circle K has a variety of blends and single-origin hot and iced coffee flavors to choose from. In fact, both the Circle K House Blend and 100% Colombian Dark varieties were recently awarded two stars and the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute and a Bronze Medal at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.