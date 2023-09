Wenzel’s Farm blends its rich, smoky beef flavor with cheddar cheese and bacon to create a snack stick that tastes as good as it sounds, and now it is available in an easy-to-grab two-ounce package. It combines two Midwestern favorites for an unforgettable culinary experience. It’s like taking the flavor sensation of a bacon cheddar burger and putting it into a healthy, protein-packed snack stick.