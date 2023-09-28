Meat Snacks Gold Award: Fiorucci Pizza-Flavored Paninos Snack Pack by Fiorucci Foods Inc.

Fiorucci Foods’ new unique-to-market Pizza-Flavored Paninos are now available in a 1.5-ounce, two-count, easy-open package. Each serving contains no artificial flavors, colors or ingredients and is a good source of both protein and calcium. The product is gluten and trans-fat free, low carb with no sugars, and great for those following keto-friendly, paleo or Mediterranean diets. The pizza-flavored Paninos offer consumers a familiar flavor perfect for those who enjoy the classic taste of a Margherita Pizza. The pizza-flavored salami is slowly aged, dry cured, and reddish-orange in color with fine specks of white fat, seasoned with notes of anise, red pepper, fennel seed and natural mesquite smoke. The flavor is zesty and robust, with a hint of tomato, garlic, paprika and marinated red wine. The mozzarella cheese is creamy white with a smooth, buttery texture and soft, mild flavor.