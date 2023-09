Turn up the heat with Old Wisconsin’s new 2.5-ounce Hot and Spicy Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese sticks. The sausage is naturally slow-smoked and packed with a bold flavor blend of Serrano, Jalapeño and Red Peppers, and it’s perfectly paired with a spicy Pepper Jack Cheese. It’s a perfect way to add a little extra kick to consumers’ everyday snacking occasions.