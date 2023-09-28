Store Equipment Gold Award: Stowaway Cart by Adco Industries

The Stowaway two-tier folding cart provides heavy-duty service use with the ability of folding to minimize footprint for storage. Stowaway can be used in all areas in convenience stores. The Stowaway Cart capitalizes on its ability to fold up and minimize floor space when not being used and offers a generous weight-carrying capacity when deployed for use. Stowaway comes with locking casters and uses patented center wheels to increase stability and support a load capacity of 350 pounds, extending service life. A long-wear, durable, powder-coated finish, along with available tops, offer valuable features that can benefit even the smallest of locations. The cart is available in small — 30.5 inches in width by 18 inches in diameter by 36.25 inches in height at $239.99 — and large — 30.5 inches in width by 22 inches in diameter by 36.25 inches in height at $279.99.