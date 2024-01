The classic combo of jalapeño and cheese flavors that runs rings around other snacks has hit the snack aisle in a bold way. Spicy Queso Flavored Funyuns are the ultimate flavor experience that combines the zesty fun of Funyuns with the cheesy spice of queso — and it’s now a permanent part of the Funyuns lineup. The Spicy Queso Flavored Funyuns are available now in six-ounce bags for $5.49, 2.125-ounce bags for $2.49 and .75-ounce bags for $0.59.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com