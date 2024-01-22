Otis Spunkmeyer has introduced its new Double Chocolate Pink Cookie just in time for Valentine’s Day. The deep, dark, double-chocolate cookie dough is studded with both chocolate chips and candy-coated pink chocolate gems for a festive look and rich flavor. Otis Spunkmeyer cookies are simple for operators to bake and sell, and they can also be the foundation for an extra special decorated treat. This Valentine’s Day, the Otis Spunkmeyer Double Chocolate Pink Cookie is a great way to capture the hearts of consumers.

Aspire Bakeries

www.aspirebakeries.com