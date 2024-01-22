Valentine’s Day-Themed Fruit Snacks

Consumers can show their love this Valentine’s Day with Welch’s Fruit Snacks Valentine’s Day Edition, which comes in five heart emoji shapes. These seasonal snacks have real fruit as the main Ingredient, are a good source of Vitamins A, C, and E, are gluten-free, and contain no preservatives. Welch’s Fruit Snacks Valentine’s Day Edition is a classroom exchange favorite and perfect for parties and gifting. Consumers can now grab these Valentine’s Day fruit snacks in an 85-count box for $12.99, a 60-count box for $10.99, a 26-count box for $6.99 and a 2.25-ounce bag for $1.25.

PIM Brands

www.pimbrands.com