King-Sized Chocolate Chex Mix Bar

General Mills has added a new flavor, Double Chocolate King Size Chex Mix Bar, to its exciting lineup of treat bars at convenience stores. Made with Chex cereal, pretzels and chocolate chips, the new bars meet consumer demand for an indulgent snack that satisfies both their sweet tooth and salty cravings. The larger-size bars, exclusive to convenience stores, are also available in Peanut Butter Chocolate. Chex Mix Double Chocolate King Size Bars are available now in a 2.2-ounce size for a suggested retail price of $2.09.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com