Hippeas has launched its new Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs line in two far-out flavors: Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin’ Hot. Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs offer the crunch and explosive flavor of consumers’ favorite extra-flavor snacks but were developed with the better-for-you attributes Hippeas is known for, which includes its clean label with chickpeas as the first ingredient, free from the top nine allergens, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs are available now at select retailers.

Hippeas

www.HIPPEAS.com