Red Vines has debuted its newest flavor — Cinnamon Spice Twist. Each licorice twist is carefully crafted with a touch of tasty warmth, creating a delightful fusion of sweetness and spice. Whether consumers are sharing these candies or savoring them solo, the Cinnamon Spice Twists are sure to add a dash of indulgence to consumers’ Valentine’s Day. The Cinnamon Spice Twists are available now at retailers nationwide.

American Licorice Co.

www.americanlicorice.com