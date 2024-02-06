Valentine’s Day Cookie Dough Shapes

Pillsbury has brought back its Seasonal Heart-Shaped Cookie Dough just in time for Valentine’s Day. These iconic ready-to-bake cookies from Pillsbury are returning to spread some love this Valentine’s Day with limited-edition cookie dough featuring cute heart shapes. Whether consumers share with a loved one or enjoy with a friend, this is the perfect time of year to indulge in sugar cookie dough made with a sweetheart print from the Pillsbury Doughboy. The cookie dough is available now for a limited time with an MSRP of $7 for two or $3.50 each at retailers nationwide.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com