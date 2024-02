Kellanova has released its new Cinnamon Roll Pop Tart Bites. These Pop Tart Bites combine Pop Tart fans’ most loved breakfast pastry flavor with Gen Z’s favorite toaster treat in an easy-to-eat, bite-sized format. Consumers can now find the Cinnamon Roll Pop Tart Bites at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

