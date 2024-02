Magnum White Chocolate and Cookies Mini Ice Cream Bars are crafted with velvety vanilla ice cream swirled with a decadent chocolate ganache, dipped in luscious white chocolate, and coated with rich dark chocolate cookie pieces for only 150 calories per bar. The Magnum White Chocolate and Cookies Mini Ice Cream Bars are available now at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.99 for a six-count box.

Unilever

www.unilever.com