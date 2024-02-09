Calico Brands has unveiled its new Scripto Aim n’ Flame MAX Lighter. Featuring the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter, a one-step EZ light ignition and adjustable flame, the Scripto Aim n’ Flame MAX stands out as an exceptional new multi-purpose lighter, and for good reason. The Scripto Aim n’ Flame MAX also comes in Turbo Flame, Flexible and extra-large models. Along with its new features, the MAX family of lighters comes in new trend-setting barrel colors and eye-catching new packaging to accelerate consumer sales.

