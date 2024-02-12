Restroom Accessories

Bradley Corp. has introduced the new Elvari Washroom Accessories Collection. Available in satin stainless steel and a palette of five modern finishes, this full suite of accessories provides more than 650 individual product models, such as paper and soap dispensers, grab bars, waste receptacles, LED mirrors and much more.

Elvari Accessories are characterized by a modern euro-style pill-shape design with smooth curves and soft edges, helping designers create a harmonious aesthetic in handwashing spaces and toilet stall areas. In addition to elevated design, Elvari accessories are engineered with technology to improve washroom functionality and enhance facility maintenance.

Bradley Corp.

www.bradleycorp.com